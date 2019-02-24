Escondido Choral Arts – Moon Landing Celebration Concert Buy Tickets Now Escondido Choral Arts – Moon Landing Celebration Concert

July 20 @ 7:00 PM Venue: Concert Hall

$15-$25, * * Fees will be assessed on phone and online orders. Discounts are available for some attendees. Learn more...

Escondido Choral Arts will honor the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the NASA moon landing in a festive, celebratory concert with an ensemble of orchestra, chorus, soloists, and the Escondido community. This important, historical achievement is a source of pride for our country and community and will be honored with a commission of an original composition entitled “One Small Step”, by the internationally known composer, Stephen Sturk on a libretto by Charles Anthony Silvestri. The Center Chorale, Center Children’s Chorus and community singers from church and community college choirs, will create lasting memories of this landmark event. This celebration will call for artworks from students that will be projected or displayed and essays which will be published or read during the performance. This interactive concert of a World Premiere presentation in Escondido at the California Center for the Arts will be an experience not to be missed.

Buy Tickets

Student, Senior & Military discounts available at the CCAE Box Office or by calling 1-800-988-4253.

Children 12 & under can get a free ticket

*VIP Meet & Greet Add-On tickets Now Available* $25 per person. Meet and Greet will be from 5:30pm until 6:45pm in the California Club, located inside the Concert Hall. Separate ticket required for admission to the concert. Meet and Greet includes beverage and light bites. Meet the combined creative energies, in person, that you will hear performing tonight in the Moon Landing Celebration Concert. While having a beverage and light bites in the beautiful Cal Club Room you will rub elbows with composer Stephen Sturk, and Charles Anthony Silvestri, librettist of ‘One Small Step’ who have joined in collaboration in creating this grand cantata. Present will be three of our star soloists, mezzo soprano Janelle DeStefano, baritone Michael Sokol and tenor David Hook. Conductors, John LoPiccolo of the Poway Symphony Orchestra and Joe Stanford Artistic Director of Escondido Choral Arts, will join in a few comments about the music prior to the concert.

Then, after a pleasant time together we find our seats in the Concert Hall for a spectacular evening of music honoring the 50th Anniversary of the historic Moon Landing! Ready for blast off?

Buy tickets online (below), or at the Center ticket office, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.